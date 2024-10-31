Turkey plans multi-layered air defense system

Videos

31 October, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 10:00 am

Turkey plans multi-layered air defense system

31 October, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2024, 10:00 am

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Türkiye wants to build its own air defense system "Steel Dome" soon. At the same time, Ankara will increase the capacity of long-range missiles.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

PHOTO: Abu Saeed Miad

Hyundai Stargazer launched: Tk36.5 lakh, five year coverage and buyback

12h | Wheels
Jahangirnagar University students brought out a procession demanding a ban on student politics on the campus on 20 September. Photo: TBS

What happened to banning political party-based politics on campus?

15h | Panorama
The Spiti Valley in Manali is famous for its view and vast mountains. Photos: Courtesy

Covering the ‘Himachal Circuit’ on a budget

15h | Explorer
During Eid, Puja and other holiday seasons, the coolies earn more as more people travel by trains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kamlapur’s coolies chug along as times speed up around them

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Turkey plans multi-layered air defense system

Turkey plans multi-layered air defense system

15m | Videos
Why is there so much fuss about Russia's North Korean army?

Why is there so much fuss about Russia's North Korean army?

10h | Videos
Is Amit Shah Behind Conspiracy against Sikh Separatists?

Is Amit Shah Behind Conspiracy against Sikh Separatists?

11h | Videos
Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

Students blocked the road of Science Lab and City College Gate

14h | Videos