Is Trump's immigration policy feasible to implement?

During his election campaign, Donald Trump's "immigration policy" was a major weapon to counter his opponents. He repeatedly mentioned in his speeches the need to make the border "strong and powerful" and promised the mass deportation of immigrants if he came to power. Now that he has secured power, questions are arising regarding this deportation plan. How will it be possible? How will legal challenges be addressed? How will the costs be managed? Will logistical support be available? The BBC published a detailed report covering these questions, and today we will try to explore answers based on that report.