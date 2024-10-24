Trump wants generals as loyal as Hitler's generals

24 October, 2024, 05:00 pm
John Kelly, who served as the White House Chief of Staff during Trump's presidency, recently made explosive remarks about Trump in interviews with multiple media outlets. He stated that Trump fits the general definition of a fascist, and that he desires generals who are as loyal to him as Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's generals were to him. Kelly also noted that Trump's preferred style of governance involves authoritarian measures. Democratic Party leaders have seized upon these statements. 

