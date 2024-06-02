Tk15,000cr likely cuts in tax exemptions in FY25
Income tax exemptions, also known as tax expenditures, are expected to be reduced by Tk15,000 crore in the upcoming fiscal year, bringing the total down to Tk1.63 lakh crore
Income tax exemptions, also known as tax expenditures, are expected to be reduced by Tk15,000 crore in the upcoming fiscal year, bringing the total down to Tk1.63 lakh crore
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.