Tk 5cr recovered from Amir Hossain Amu’s Jhalakathi house
Police and Bangladesh Army jointly recovered a luggage full of money of around Tk five crore from the residence of Amir Hossain Amu, lawmaker from Jhalakathi-2 constituency.
