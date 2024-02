The Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited has planned an ambitious Tk5,120.75 crore project to install new gas pipelines to enhance supply to industrial areas in Savar, Dhamrai, Manikganj, Saturia, and Aricha, located around Dhaka. Officials say the goal is to ensure a consistent supply of natural gas to both existing and new customers within the Titas Franchise Area in the region.