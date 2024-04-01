Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

01 April, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 03:51 pm

01 April, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 03:51 pm

Matan Jangaukar participated in this protest rally. His mother, Ainav Jangauker, is imprisoned by Hamas. Targeting the prime minister at the rally, he said, "We no longer understand that you are the biggest obstacle to a deal with Hamas." You are not letting our loved ones back. He further said, "We understand that if you are not removed from the post of Prime Minister, then we will not get our loved ones back alive." Rather, we will see that they came to be buried wrapped in shrouds. So we are forced to reach a new level of agitation.

