Students paint graffiti on the wall of Khulna town
Khulna city is decorated with colorful Alpana and beautiful calligraphy. The imagination and creativity of the students is reflected in every inch of the walls.
Khulna city is decorated with colorful Alpana and beautiful calligraphy. The imagination and creativity of the students is reflected in every inch of the walls.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.