Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship

Videos

13 March, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 05:18 pm

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship

13 March, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2024, 05:18 pm

If the ransom is not paid, they will be shot. This is the final word.'' said the sailors in audio messages from the hostages of Somali pirates.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

AI-generated representational image.

Far from home: A foreign Ramadan for Bangladeshi students abroad

57m | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

10h | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

27m | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship

Somali pirates demand $5 million to release hijacked ship

2h | Videos
Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

Which is England's best team in terms of trophies?

4h | Videos
Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

Famine in Gaza, Israel to blame: UN

5h | Videos
PriyoShop secures $5mn foreign investment

PriyoShop secures $5mn foreign investment

27m | Videos