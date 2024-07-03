Snails are one of the most delicious food In France
Snails are one of the most delicious attractions on the French menu. Every year its demand as food in the country is at least 20 thousand tons. How is it eaten? Where do snails come from?
Snails are one of the most delicious attractions on the French menu. Every year its demand as food in the country is at least 20 thousand tons. How is it eaten? Where do snails come from?
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.