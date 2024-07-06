Sir Keir Starmer, The Hero behind the Labour Party's Landslide win in UK Election

About three years ago, Keir Starmer wanted to resign as the leader of the Labour Party. That was in 2021; at that time, he considered stepping down after being defeated by Boris Johnson's Conservative Party. Yet today, he is the Prime Minister of Britain. The ruling Conservative Party has faced a crushing defeat, and the opposition Labour Party has won an absolute majority. The hero behind Labour Party's sensational success on the election field is Sir Keir Starmer.