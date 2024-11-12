Sheikh Mujibur's photo should not have been removed from Banga Bhavan: Rizvi
Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP Ruhul Kabir Rizvi commented that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's photo should not have been removed from Banga Bhavan.
