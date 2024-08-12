Sheikh Hasina did not make any statement: Sajeeb Wazed Joy

12 August, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 12 August, 2024, 04:28 pm

Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has not made any statement before leaving Dhaka and after leaving Dhaka, said her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

Comments

