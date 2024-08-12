Sheikh Hasina did not make any statement: Sajeeb Wazed Joy
Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has not made any statement before leaving Dhaka and after leaving Dhaka, said her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy.
