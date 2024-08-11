Sheikh Hasina blamed the United States for the ouster
Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has claimed that she was ousted because she did not hand over the southern island of St. Martin to the United States.
Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has claimed that she was ousted because she did not hand over the southern island of St. Martin to the United States.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.