Sheikh Hasina blamed the United States for the ouster

Videos

11 August, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 03:38 pm

Sheikh Hasina blamed the United States for the ouster

11 August, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2024, 03:38 pm

Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has claimed that she was ousted because she did not hand over the southern island of St. Martin to the United States.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

2h | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

5h | Features
These chhatras (students) showed their courage to overthrow a regime infamous for authoritarianism, corruption, nepotism and politicisation of every institution. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

What is the future of the new generation who built their present?

7h | Panorama
Nusrat Tabassum led the protest from the front at Dhaka University on 16 July. Photo: Courtesy

Nusrat Tabassum: 'I want to be the voice of the masses'

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina blamed the United States for the ouster

Sheikh Hasina blamed the United States for the ouster

1h | Videos
Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

Kamala Harris reassured pro-Palestinian protesters

3h | Videos
Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

Syed Refaat Ahmed appointed as Chief Justice

5h | Videos
Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

Human chain and protest rally at Shahbagh demanding safety of Hindus

19h | Videos