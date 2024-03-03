Shakib Al Hasan now enters footwear business

Shakib Al Hasan now enters footwear business

Shakib's new venture is starting with a new brand named "SAH 75" in a joint venture with Step Footwear, one of the largest non-leather footwear companies in the country.

