Saudi Arabia to offer passport-free travel to citizens, expats and visitors

Videos

11 March, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 02:29 pm

Saudi Arabia to offer passport-free travel to citizens, expats and visitors

11 March, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 02:29 pm

Saudi Arabia has developed digital documents which will allow travellers to come into the country without needing a passport.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

4h | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

6h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

20h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Saudi Arabia to offer passport-free travel to citizens, expats and visitors

Saudi Arabia to offer passport-free travel to citizens, expats and visitors

1h | Videos
Crowd of visitors in sunflower fields

Crowd of visitors in sunflower fields

2h | Videos
Microsoft's secret source code to Russian hackers

Microsoft's secret source code to Russian hackers

4h | Videos
Can work 4 days a week eliminate the German labor crisis?

Can work 4 days a week eliminate the German labor crisis?

4h | Videos