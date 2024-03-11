Saudi Arabia to offer passport-free travel to citizens, expats and visitors
Saudi Arabia has developed digital documents which will allow travellers to come into the country without needing a passport.
Saudi Arabia has developed digital documents which will allow travellers to come into the country without needing a passport.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.