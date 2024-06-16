Saloon based library, an exceptional initiative
Booklover Prodip Shil took the initiative to build a saloon-based library & made it successful in his own way. This exceptional saloon-based library is set up at Chattogram.
Booklover Prodip Shil took the initiative to build a saloon-based library & made it successful in his own way. This exceptional saloon-based library is set up at Chattogram.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.