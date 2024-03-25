Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

Videos

25 March, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 07:00 pm

Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

25 March, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 07:00 pm

The workers of the Saidpur Railway Factory in Nilphamari are busy repairing old coaches to provide additional coaches for the Eid journey.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Kumudini Hajong. Sketch: TBS

Tonko Andolon: A forgotten slice of history

11h | Panorama
The mob and chaos of the iftar time metro rush— are recipes for disaster. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The last ride of the day: Going home to catch iftar on metro rail

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Helping little ones learn with fun: 4 gifts for your kids

8h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Book nook shelf inserts: A glimpse into a miniature world

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

Saidpur rail workers racing against time to finish new coaches

1h | Videos
Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

Trump's assets may be seized if fines are delayed

3h | Videos
Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

Russia's missile launched in Kyiv – Lviv

7h | Videos
Delicious Chicken Bharta

Delicious Chicken Bharta

6h | Videos