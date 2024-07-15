Russia's stern warning in response to Biden's missile deployment
Russia has warned that if US missiles are deployed in Germany, the capitals of various European countries will become targets of Russian missiles.
Russia has warned that if US missiles are deployed in Germany, the capitals of various European countries will become targets of Russian missiles.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.