Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

The deaths caused by the bites of the deadly venomous Russell's Viper, commonly known as 'Chandrabora' in Bangla, are increasing alarmingly in all districts under the Kushtia region, specially, in the districts surrounded by the rivers and farmlands. A viper's bite can spread poison throughout the body and cause various physical symptoms, including loss of control of limbs, continuous bleeding, blood clots, nerve damage, paralysis, and kidney damage.