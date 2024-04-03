Robbery at Sonali Bank in Bandarban, manager kidnapped

03 April, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 01:28 pm

Robbery at Sonali Bank in Bandarban, manager kidnapped

03 April, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 01:28 pm

Armed robbers looted Sonali Bank's Ruma branch in Bandarban yesterday (2 April) while also kidnapping the bank manager. They also took weapons of the police and Ansar members there.

