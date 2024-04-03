Robbery at Sonali Bank in Bandarban, manager kidnapped
Armed robbers looted Sonali Bank's Ruma branch in Bandarban yesterday (2 April) while also kidnapping the bank manager. They also took weapons of the police and Ansar members there.
Armed robbers looted Sonali Bank's Ruma branch in Bandarban yesterday (2 April) while also kidnapping the bank manager. They also took weapons of the police and Ansar members there.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.