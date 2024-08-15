Ritwik Kumar Ghatak's ancestral home is demolished
Ritwik Kumar Ghatak's ancestral home is demolished in Rajshahi. It is crushed on August 6. An inquiry committee headed by Additional District Commissioner Mohinul Hasan has been fromed.
Ritwik Kumar Ghatak's ancestral home is demolished in Rajshahi. It is crushed on August 6. An inquiry committee headed by Additional District Commissioner Mohinul Hasan has been fromed.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.