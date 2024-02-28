Revised ADP: Block allocation for special needs up 283%

Videos

28 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 09:00 am

Revised ADP: Block allocation for special needs up 283%

28 February, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 09:00 am

Block allocation for special needs in the proposed revised Annual Development Programme for the current fiscal year has increased to a record high of 283% against the original ADP allocation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1h | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

There are various pictures on the walls of the faculties of Chittagong University

There are various pictures on the walls of the faculties of Chittagong University

10m | Videos
14 clubs changed in 1 decade under the influence of City Football Group

14 clubs changed in 1 decade under the influence of City Football Group

16h | Videos
After Elon Musk, Zuckerberg is on the way to develop device that may read brain signals

After Elon Musk, Zuckerberg is on the way to develop device that may read brain signals

3h | Videos
You will get the taste of seafood on the streets of Cumilla

You will get the taste of seafood on the streets of Cumilla

4h | Videos