'Red Sea turmoil casts a cloud over Bangladesh's $40b trade'

Approximately 61% of Bangladesh's exports find their way to Europe and America via the Suez Canal and the Red Sea, with 8% of imports also utilising this route, totalling about $4 billion in trade. The ongoing Houthi attacks have led major shipping companies to avoid this route, necessitating course changes for ships bound for Europe and America. Shipping companies have already imposed a surcharge of approximately 40% on standard freight charges for detour usage, resulting in added costs to Bangladesh's $4 billion trade.