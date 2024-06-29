Ramchandrapur canal rescue operation: Sadeeq Agro demolished
DNCC has conducted an operation for the third day to rescue the Ramchandrapur canal. Sadeeq Agro's Basila farm in the capital was completely evacuated in this rescue operation.
