Quran Recitation Competition in Dubai

Videos

03 April, 2024, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 11:00 pm

Quran recitation competition with expatriate Bangladeshi students in Dubai has ended. Out of nearly 300 contestants, 25 winners were awarded.

TBS Probashi Bangladeshi

