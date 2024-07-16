Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Chattogram, Bogura, Rangpur and Rajshahi amid the reports of deadly clashes between quota protesters, police and political wings - BCL, Jubo League. Among the districts, at least four platoons of BGB have been deployed in Rajshahi and two platoons in Bogura, the Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner of BGB Dewan Md Humayun Kabir has confirmed to The Business Standard.