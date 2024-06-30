Putin announced the production of medium and short-range missiles

Videos

30 June, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 10:00 pm

Putin announced the production of medium and short-range missiles

30 June, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 10:00 pm

Russian President Putin's threat, this is not a nuclear bomb or a threat of war. Putin has announced the start of production of medium and short-range missiles.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS World

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Compared to a regular LX570, the 570S has its allure further enhanced, making a bold statement everywhere it goes. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Lexus LX570S: Form, function and final farewell

8h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

A new board game reimagines the Battle of Palashi

10h | Panorama
The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

1d | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

If there is a war, Iran will take the side of Hezbollah

2h | Videos
India pocket huge amount of money by winning the T20 World Cup

India pocket huge amount of money by winning the T20 World Cup

Now | Videos
Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

Mass protests in Israel demanding a cease-fire

4h | Videos
Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

Is France Headed for a Deep Political Crisis?

5h | Videos