Protests across Kolkata over Alleged Rape and Murder of Doctor

Videos

15 August, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 04:47 pm

The protests have engulfed not just RG Kar Hospital but the entire political landscape of West Bengal. Last Friday morning, the body of a female medical student was found on the fourth floor of RG Kar Medical College Hospital after she had finished her duty and gone to rest. It is alleged that the young doctor was raped and murdered. Kolkata resonated with protest marches organized by various political parties and social organizations, all united in their demands: punish the guilty and expose the real conspirators. 

