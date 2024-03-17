The price of watermelon is 80 taka per kg
Farmers are selling this fruit at the field level between Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg. That watermelon has passed through a few hands and is reaching the consumer at 70, 75 or even 80 taka per kg.
Farmers are selling this fruit at the field level between Tk 40 to Tk 45 per kg. That watermelon has passed through a few hands and is reaching the consumer at 70, 75 or even 80 taka per kg.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.