A portion of Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuwait remained busy even on Eid day

Videos

22 June, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 11:31 pm

A portion of Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuwait remained busy even on Eid day

22 June, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 11:31 pm

For busy expatriates, Eid comes as an occasion or formality, not as a festival. However, they try to celebrate with various arrangements if they get the opportunity.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Probashi Bangladeshi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

15h | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

1d | Mode
Putin’s visit to DPRK, has raised concerns among Western powers about the potential for increased military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. Photo: Reuters

Putin's visit to North Korea and Vietnam: A cold political outlook in a warming globe

1d | Panorama
Md Ismail Sikder, known as Mr Traveller has so far explored around 40 districts on bicycle. Photo: Courtesy

Come rain or shine, Mr Traveller pedals on

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A portion of Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuwait remained busy even on Eid day

A portion of Bangladeshi expatriates in Kuwait remained busy even on Eid day

1h | Videos
9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

9 killed in Barguna bridge collapse

3h | Videos
First Biden-Trump Debate on June 27

First Biden-Trump Debate on June 27

2h | Videos
Bangabandhu Bridge sets new record in toll collection

Bangabandhu Bridge sets new record in toll collection

3h | Videos