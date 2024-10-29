Political instability causes a decline in the Japanese yen
In Japan's lower house parliamentary election, no party secured the necessary majority, with voters largely rejecting Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's ruling coalition. This situation has created uncertainty over forming a government in the world's fourth-largest economy. Amid this uncertainty, the value of the Japanese yen has dropped to its lowest level in three months, as investors and analysts fear that this instability surrounding government formation could last for days or even weeks.