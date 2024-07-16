Police car vandalized in Comilla

16 July, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 06:29 pm

Police car vandalized in Comilla

16 July, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 06:29 pm

Comilla University and Students of various institutions blocked the Dhaka-Chittagong highway demanding quota reform.  A police vehicle was vandalized by agitated students during the blockade.

