Parul has been the night watchman of the market for 8 years
Parul Begum is performing the duty of night watchman in Dinajpur. She guards the market all night when everyone closes the shops and goes home to sleep.
Parul Begum is performing the duty of night watchman in Dinajpur. She guards the market all night when everyone closes the shops and goes home to sleep.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.