Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

04 July, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 03:17 pm

Padma Bridge project closing ceremony on Friday

04 July, 2024, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 03:17 pm

The closing ceremony of the Padma Bridge construction project will be held on Friday, July 5. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the event.

