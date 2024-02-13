Ov3r_Stealer Malware Spread via Phishing and Facebook Advertising

13 February, 2024
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 11:00 am

Some job advertisements are sometimes seen through Facebook or other social media. Where the link to apply is given. We click on that link without thinking. But a recent report by cyber security firm Trustwave says these ads are fake. By clicking on the link, the malware enters the smartphone or computer. The 'Ov3R Stealer' malware is harmful. It automatically collects various information on the device and can easily send it to remote cybercriminals.

