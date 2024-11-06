North Korea's missile drill ahead of the US election

06 November, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 12:00 am

North Korea's missile drill ahead of the US election

06 November, 2024, 12:00 am
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 12:00 am

North Korea conducted missile drills ahead of the US election. According to analysts, the aim of this exercise is to attract the attention of America before the US presidential election.

