Non-cotton garment exports could rise from $8.5b to $19b: ERD

The country's exports of non-cotton garments, including man-made fibres, could double to $19 billion by 2025, up from the current $8.5 billion, if the existing challenges are resolved, according to a study by the Economic Relations Division- ERD. The study has been conducted based on global market share and export projection of 20 types of non-cotton apparel items exported by the country.The country's exports of non-cotton garments, including man-made fibres, could double to $19 billion by 2025, up from the current $8.5 billion, if the existing challenges are resolved, according to a study by the Economic Relations Division- ERD. The study has been conducted based on global market share and export projection of 20 types of non-cotton apparel items exported by the country.