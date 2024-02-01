Non-cotton garment exports could rise from $8.5b to $19b: ERD

01 February, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 04:03 pm

Non-cotton garment exports could rise from $8.5b to $19b: ERD

01 February, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 04:03 pm

The country's exports of non-cotton garments, including man-made fibres, could double to $19 billion by 2025, up from the current $8.5 billion, if the existing challenges are resolved, according to a study by the Economic Relations Division- ERD. The study has been conducted based on global market share and export projection of 20 types of non-cotton apparel items exported by the country.The country's exports of non-cotton garments, including man-made fibres, could double to $19 billion by 2025, up from the current $8.5 billion, if the existing challenges are resolved, according to a study by the Economic Relations Division- ERD. The study has been conducted based on global market share and export projection of 20 types of non-cotton apparel items exported by the country.

