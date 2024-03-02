New 7 State Ministers and responsibilities

Seven new members joined the cabinet of Bangladesh government. All of them have joined as Ministers of State. Due to the addition of new members, the size of the Cabinet of the Government of Bangladesh has now increased to 44 members. Earlier, the number of its members including the Prime Minister was 37. 25 full ministers and 11 state ministers then took oath. Now the number of state ministers stands at 18. After taking oath, their ministries have also been distributed. Let's know what responsibility has been given to any 7 people.