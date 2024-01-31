Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts
People who have physically lost some or all of their limbs were initially selected for this study. 64 flexible threads will be surgically implanted in their brains. Which are thinner than human hair. It is these threads that allow the brain to detect the movement of neurons. Threads run on batteries. They can be recharged through a wireless charger. The signals from the implant are then fed into a software application that determines how a person moves and what they think.