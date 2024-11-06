Netanyahu fires Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Netanyahu fires Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu removed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Netanyahu said Gallant was removed because of a crisis of trust and confidence. 

