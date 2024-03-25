The name of the route is Balkan

25 March, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 10:00 am

The name of the route is Balkan

25 March, 2024, 10:00 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 10:00 am

A long journey to Europe in hopes of happiness. Some of them are destitute, some are losing their loved ones. Watch the documentary 'Route Naam Balkan' about migrants and refugees on the Balkan route.

