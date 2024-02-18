Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball hits his head

Videos

Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball hits his head

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman had to be rushed to the hospital after being struck on the head during a Comilla Victorians training session.

TBS SPORTS

