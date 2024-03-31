Mumbai became the capital of Asian billionaires: the richest Mukesh Ambani
Before that, however, Beijing was home to the super-rich. This time, Mumbai, the commercial capital of India, overtook Beijing and occupied that place.
Before that, however, Beijing was home to the super-rich. This time, Mumbai, the commercial capital of India, overtook Beijing and occupied that place.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.