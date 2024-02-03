MRT to build 3 skywalks at key metro stations

03 February, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2024, 07:30 pm

Skywalk will be constructed at important stations of MRT 6 line. As per the initial decision, it will be built in 3 stations. The stations are Farmgate, Shahbagh and Bangladesh Secretariat.

