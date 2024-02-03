MRT to build 3 skywalks at key metro stations
Skywalk will be constructed at important stations of MRT 6 line. As per the initial decision, it will be built in 3 stations. The stations are Farmgate, Shahbagh and Bangladesh Secretariat.
Skywalk will be constructed at important stations of MRT 6 line. As per the initial decision, it will be built in 3 stations. The stations are Farmgate, Shahbagh and Bangladesh Secretariat.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.