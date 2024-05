Aktaruzzaman Shaheen built a luxurious bungalow on 25 bighas of land in the secluded Elangi village, Kotchandpur upazila. This modern fortress, equipped with high-end furniture, guard dogs, and numerous employees, is surrounded by a large gate and monitored by CCTV cameras, making it inaccessible to the general public. Locals said they noticed many influential people, including media figures and police officials, visiting the bungalow.