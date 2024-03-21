Mobile financial services lose 12.84 lakh users in January

Despite a surge by Tk4,897 crore in transactions compared to December last year, the Mobile Financial Service (MFS) providers in the country witnessed a substantial fall in its users by more than 12 lakh in January. Data from Bangladesh Bank shows that between 1 to 31 January, clients made transactions of a total of Tk1,29,445 crore through various MFS platforms, marking a 3.93% increase compared to Tk1,24,548 crore transactions in December.