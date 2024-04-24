Mini Bangladesh at Ikebukuro West Exit Park, Tokyo
The 23rd edition of 'Boishakhi Mela & Curry Festival' with participation of around 10, 000 Bangladeshis living in Japan was held at Ikebukuro Nishiguchi Park in Japan's Toshima city on Sunday.
