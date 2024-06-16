Middle class is also leaning towards AC

Videos

16 June, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 09:00 pm

Middle class is also leaning towards AC

16 June, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 09:00 pm

Year-on-year sales of air conditioners have increased by nearly 40 percent. In the future, AC sales across the country are expected to increase.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

9h | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

11h | Panorama
Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are people so mad at Coca-Cola?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

7h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

22m | Videos
Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

23h | Videos
Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

4h | Videos