Microsoft's secret source code to Russian hackers

Videos

11 March, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 11:48 am

Microsoft's secret source code to Russian hackers

11 March, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 11:48 am

Microsoft said that the hacker group recently gained access to Microsoft's internal systems and collected secret source code using stolen documents.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tech Talk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1h | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

4h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

17h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

5 bargain Xiaomi products flying under the radar

42m | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Crowd of visitors in sunflower fields

Crowd of visitors in sunflower fields

32m | Videos
Microsoft's secret source code to Russian hackers

Microsoft's secret source code to Russian hackers

1h | Videos
Can work 4 days a week eliminate the German labor crisis?

Can work 4 days a week eliminate the German labor crisis?

1h | Videos
Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

Shakib's sister's name comes up in Indian betting scandal

15h | Videos